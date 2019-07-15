What did your last girls' trip look like? Did you rent an Airbnb? Sit around having fancy coconut drinks? Lie out in the sun in your favorite new bikinis? Wear matching sweat suits in a private jet branded for the occasion? Oh, if you missed that last one, you probably weren't on a girls' trip with Kylie Jenner. Her latest jaunt to Turks and Caicos is really setting the bar high for group vacations.
To be fair, Jenner's trip with daughter Stormi and seven of her closest friends doesn't appear to be just any old beach vacation. She's also celebrating the launch of her new skincare line, Kylie Skin, and like any respectable young entrepreneur, she is using this as a social media promo blitz as well. So, that private jet with the Marilyn Monroe-costumed flight attendants is branded "Kylie Skin," not Kylie's Super Awesome Beach Trip, or anything like that. Not that her friends seem to mind. Anastasia Karanikolaou, Sofia Richie, Victoria Villarroel, Yris Palmer, Tiffany Sorya, Ariel Tejada, and Amber Asaly seemed more than happy to spend the glorious weekend as brand ambassadors rolling in that perfect white sand.
Still, if we were to become billionaires suddenly (or slowly, even — that would be equally acceptable), we might steal a couple of these ideas for our next group getaway. They make that bachelorette party from Crazy Rich Asians look like a trip to Atlantic City. We want no less than these extras:
1. Matching airplane accessories. Not only did the passengers get to don those aforementioned pink sweats, to soothe them during the long ride from California to the Caribbean they also had custom Kylie Skin satin pillows, sleep masks, and scrunchies.
2. Customized coconuts to drink upon arrival. Rehydrating is important after a plane ride. Or dehydrating, if there's also rum they were sipping through those tasteful paper straws.
3. Cosmetics gift bags awaiting guests in their room. Palmer shared a video of this special gift in her Instagram stories on Sunday. The friends had Kylie skin products, all laid out in their bathrooms. If they knew this in advance, they'd even have a much easier time packing for the trip.
4. Robes, slippers, and more pillows in the rooms. Lest they forget why they're there as they get ready for bed, each guest had their own leisurewear in their rooms, as Palmer documented. Also some Kylie M&Ms.
5. Name plates on the door to everyone's rooms. Since we'll be renting a luxury villa, not slumming it in a resort, we can have the advance setup team assign rooms and affix these tags, avoiding any awkwardness of who is sleeping where conversations.
6. Bikinis for all! Again, it makes packing much simpler when you have someone in your group who's also promoting their bikini collaboration. That would be Richie and her Frankie's Bikinis line.
7. Outdoor bathtubs. Nothing says ultra private getaway like a room with a bathtub outside. Did they have these in every room?
8. Babies, only sometimes. We would be ably to bring alongthe kids for occasional pool time cuteness, but then have them whisked away by a very competent nanny for when mama and her friends need to return to those coconut drinks.
9. Private yacht trips every day. The villa will be perfect, of course, but one needs a change of scenery every once in a while.
10. A makeup artist friend on-call. I mean, this goes without saying, but having our own Ariel Tejada, who is both a friend but also ready and able to give us touch-ups after every dip in the water. This is not too much to ask, right?
