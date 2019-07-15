The Hills Isn't Lying To You: Brody Jenner Really Is A DJ

There's no doubt that Brody Jenner is best known for being a reality TV star. He's been on The Hills (original and revival), Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Bromance, and the very short-lived Princes of Malibu. But aside from being on reality television, Brody Jenner has a career as a DJ. In fact, Jenner is referred to as a "highly sought-after DJ" in his Hills: New Beginnings bio, which I guess makes sense because they can't just call him a "star of The Hills" — that's a given.
And he actually does DJ. Still. Like, while the new show is airing. It appears that Jenner's DJing career kicked off five years ago, in 2014, when he began performing at venues with his friend/fellow DJ William Lifestyle. In 2014, Haute Living reported on Jenner's Las Vegas debut, which took place at Hyde Bellagio, and explained that his "passion for music recently led him to pursue a career DJing." The site noted that at this point he had already had a residency in Atlantic City, and also had performed shows in Los Angeles and Cabo San Lucas. Around this time Jenner also started posting about his DJ gigs on Instagram.
Not long after, in March 2015, Jenner and William Lifestyle got a residency in Las Vegas at Tao Nightclub at the Venetian, as reported by the Los Angeles Times. And not long after that, Jenner got another DJ residency in Vegas at The Bank Nightclub, according to VegasNews.com. Since then, he has continued to DJ, touring all around the country with the most frequent appearances being in Las Vegas and Atlantic City. He doesn't currently have his next appearances listed — though he did appear (with Audrina Patridge) at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut and at Pool After Dark in Atlantic City on July 12 and 13, so perhaps he's got some more summer gigs up his sleeves.
Over the years, Jenner also been part of a music duo and, more recently, a group. In 2018, he was part of a DJ and producer duo called More Better along with his friend Adam O'Rourke. As reported by Billboard, their EP was released in April 2018. It seems that from there, More Better either ceased to exist or was put on the back burner, because now Jenner and O'Rourke are part of a group called AHZ with two more members, DJ Savi and Loren Moore. Their first single, "Bad Decisions", dropped at the end of May. It sounds like a weekend Vegas, go figure:
"AHZ was created out of our pure love for music and a desire to bring something to the electronic scene that we felt was missing," the electronic/rock band said in a statement to Billboard. "We love so many different kinds of music that what we ended up making is truly genre bending. We want this new generation to feel some of what we felt going to rock concerts growing up and hope to do that with our live show.”
Well, now that Jenner is a DJ, part of a band, and back on The Hills, there's only one thing left to do: team up for a musical collaboration with Justin Bobby's band. It's simply the natural next step.
