Yet, he faced his fears and talked about what it was like to be medically discharged after suffering a traumatic brain injury. "When I got out of the military I felt like I got left behind, that I got abandoned." he says. And he knows there are others in the armed forces who have felt this way, too, but haven't been able to say it out loud. "I’m really hoping that they see from my episode that I’m going through this and that I asked for help," Mixon says. "I literally did this knowing I could change one of my brother or sister’s lives. If I can stop them from thinking they’re alone, it has been worth it 110 percent."