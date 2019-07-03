These 4th of July Food Deals Are Putting The "Free" In "Freedom"

Summer holidays are more about the food and the vibe than anything else. Yes, we honor our veterans, celebrate union victories, and remember the fight for independence but we celebrate with food: burgers, ribs, hot dogs, fresh corn, watermelon, fries and anything that can be made in red, white and blue.
While the 4th of July is often a bittersweet celebration, it can alternatively be seen as an opportunity to enjoy the foods that put the “free” in freedom. Here are the places that are offering free and discounted goodies this July 4th.
For a last-minute Independence Day gift for a loved one far away, Mrs. Fields is offering 10% off select items when you use the code SUMMER. Mrs. Fields’ summer treats include red, white, and blue-iced sugar cookies and a 24-cookie nibbler box for just $19.99,
At Chloe’s Soft Serve Fruit Shop, when you buy one of their many soft serve or popsicle offerings, you get another one free. Only on the 4th of July.
Krispy Kreme Rewards members can redeem a free dozen when they buy a dozen doughnuts. So if you’re planning a backyard shindig and want festive dessert, sign up for the rewards program before hitting up your local Krispy Kreme.
If you’re in New York City, Grimaldi’s Pizzeria is an absolute must. And this 4th of July, all dine-in orders are 25% off when using this coupon.
