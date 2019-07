Jason Wahler Married His "Best Friend" & She's Coming To The Hills

When The Hills: New Beginnings was announced, it was easy to guess that some people would want to return (the Pratts), while some people definitely would not (Lauren Conrad). But one person who is making a somewhat surprising return is Jason Wahler, along with his wife, Ashley Wahler (née Slack). Jason is most well-known for being the reason Lauren didn’t go to Paris during the first season of The Hills, but what about Ashley? As far as we can tell, she never stopped anyone from going on a seemingly non-existent trip for their internship.