Jason Wahler Married His "Best Friend" & She's Coming To The Hills

When The Hills: New Beginnings was announced, it was easy to guess that some people would want to return (the Pratts), while some people definitely would not (Lauren Conrad). But one person who is making a somewhat surprising return is Jason Wahler, along with his wife, Ashley Wahler (née Slack). Jason is most well-known for being the reason Lauren didn’t go to Paris during the first season of The Hills, but what about Ashley? As far as we can tell, she never stopped anyone from going on a seemingly non-existent trip for their internship.
Ashley is not listed as one of the main Hills: New Beginnings cast members on MTV’s page about the show, but she was on the New Beginnings live after show and is mentioned in Jason’s The Hills reboot bio. “Jason found his soul mate in Ashley, and she helped him to get sober,” it reads. “They're happily married and raising their daughter Delilah. Jason has dedicated his life and career to promoting sobriety and hopefulness for those struggling with addiction.”
According to Us Weekly, Ashley and Jason met through mutual friends, before getting married back in 2013. “It was just so natural and organic," Jason told the publication. "We just hit it off! It was pretty meant to be!" For her part, when they got engaged, Ashley posted on Facebook, "I said yes! I am the happiest girl in the whole wide world and I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with my best friend." Four years after their wedding, Ashley and Jason welcomed their daughter, Delilah on August 21, 2017.
While her family life might be the reason Ashley is now on The Hills, she has her own thing going on, too. In fact, Ashley recently introduced herself on her Instagram (she must be getting a ton of new followers now that the show has premiered) and shared information about her career and her interests.
According to Ashley, she is a hairstylist and has worked in the beauty industry for over seven years. “I love owning my own business and having the freedom to create my own schedule while accommodating my clients,” she explained. “I frequently post IGTV tutorials because I wanted to show tips and tricks on how to feel sexy and confident in your own hair whatever it may look like.”
She also talked about being Italian and her love of food. “I am Italian and cooking was not only tradition in my family but a lifestyle,” she wrote. “I love to make anything and everything homemade and hope to teach Delilah the importance of eating a meal together as a family.”
Ashley’s Instagram posts about joining The Hills show how excited she is about it. She even seems to have formed a few bonds with her fellow Hills ladies, including Audrina Patridge and Kaitlynn Carter.
It’s also clear that helping out people who have struggled with addiction is important to her. In one post she wrote, “Another big thank you to @mtv @thehills for giving us this amazing opportunity to share our story to raise awareness about substance abuse and mental health!” According to an Entertainment Tonight interview with Jason, he and Ashley met when he was 11 months sober.
The Hills: New Beginnings is only just starting, so it’s not totally clear yet how much Ashley will be featured. Either way, it sounds like amid all the drama and potential reignitation of old relationships, she has an important and very positive message to send.
