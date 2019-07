Now, as Barton said, Hilton hasn’t been nice to her. As the clip from The Hills shows, he used to call her “Mush," and there are plenty of old posts on his site about “Mushy Fartone” that are incredibly mean, and often about her body, specifically. There’s even one that’s simply titled “Mushy Sucks” and includes the line, “Cellulite at 23 is never pretty! Mushy’s pix, boobies and cellulite thighs in full glory, were published in an Oz mag for all to see. Barfalicious!” With comments like that, it’s very understandable that Barton would never want to see or talk to this man, even if he has changed his ways since then. These days PerezHilton.com still reports on Barton, but it’s more general news updates, for instance, when she won her revenge porn case