Just out of curiosity, what does being in the middle of a storm actually feel like?

"The build-up to the storm is the worst. The knowledge of what’s coming. So you're waiting for this monster. By the time it hits, you go into automatic survival mode, which almost dissipates your fear. It numbs you. You don’t have time to look around and go, ‘This is scary!’ Often the storms happen at night. The best part of any storm is when you see the gray chink of the light of dawn and you think, Wow. So we survived that, then. It starts to get light. You get back on track. That’s when you feel it again. There’s a slightly giggly hysteria on the boat when you all sort of realize what you’ve been through. But when you’re going through it, you just get on with it."