The continuity of the Annabelle franchise can be a little complicated, so here's what you need to know. The Conjuring is set in 1971 and introduced the doll and her malicious machinations. It was here that Annabelle first showed herself as a dangerous entity who was driven by mischief and a demonic need to scare. Her titular prequel, Annabelle, is set in 1967 against the backdrop of satanic panic as the doll begins to terrorize another household after being given as a gift from a doctor to his young wife. Of course, as soon as she arrives, a spate of supernatural terrors hit the house. The film connects to both The Conjuring — as it ends with a mother buying the doll for her daughter, one of the students in the opening of the 2013 movie — and Annabelle: Creation.