Why Did Game Of Thrones Cut Cersei's Miscarriage Scene?

Does anyone know if Lena Headey's name is on that Game Of Thrones petition? The actress sure has a number of issues with how the show ended. Earlier this week, she revealed she wasn't too pleased with Cersei's death, and now The Wrap is reporting that Headey spoke about a cut miscarriage scene at a convention in Germany.
“We shot a scene that never made it into season 7, which was where I lose the baby, and it was a really traumatic, great moment for Cersei,” Headey said in a video posted by a fan on Twitter. “It never made it in, and I kind of loved doing that because I thought it would have served her differently.”
The miscarriage scene would’ve been epic 😢 pic.twitter.com/gSZxUiukIa— ꧁♡ ᴋᴡᴇᴇɴ ʟᴇɴᴀ .꧂ (@bb_cersei) June 15, 2019
It maybe would have added some poignancy to her death, which Headey previously said was lacking.
"I will say I wanted a better death," she told the Guardian in an interview. "Obviously you dream of your death. You could go in any way on that show. So I was kind of gutted."
In the finale, as is, Cersei and brother Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) die in each other's arms as the castle crumbles on them. If Headey had it her way, Cersei would have also suffered a miscarriage that very day, truly losing everything and bringing her story to an arguably more powerful, nuanced conclusion.
In that Guardian interview, Headey teased sitting down "drunkly with David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss]" to hash through these issues, and this video suggests that the cut miscarriage scene would also be on her list of grievances. Perhaps some of this will be made up for in the prequel, Bloodmoon. While it's unlikely Cersei will be making an appearance, maybe those female characters can get the full stories they deserve.
