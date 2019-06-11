Krispy Kreme's New Times Square Megastore Will Have A Glaze Waterfall

The Weather Girls sang about their hopes to one day wake up and see that it’s raining men. But Krispy Kreme is here to offer what we think is an even better natural miracle: A doughnut glaze waterfall.
Set to open early next year, Krispy Kreme’s forthcoming Times Square location is going full-on Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory. At 4,500 square feet, the new doughnut shop will be open 24-hours a day and include a “doughnut theater experience” where spectators will be able to witness each doughnut get the Flashdance treatment.
And because a 48th Street and Broadway location apparently means that Krispy Kreme is in showbiz now, stadium-style seating will be another standout feature of the store. The world’s largest hot light will tell all of New York that freshly-made Krispy Kreme doughnuts are ready for their encore.
It looks like Times Square is well on its way to becoming a neon and fast food extravaganza. Last week, McDonald's opened its own Times Square location, with a storefront that is half glass windows, half massive billboard.
Day or night, rain or shine… We’ll be there! Our new #TimesSquare Flagship will be open 24/7! Hot and fresh #OriginalGlazed Doughnuts, all-new doughnut experiences, and exclusive merch, we can’t wait to meet you in 2020! 🍩🗽🍎 #KrispyKreme #NYC pic.twitter.com/NGtYWJvVpr— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) June 11, 2019
