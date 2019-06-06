How To Get A $3 Frappuccino At Starbucks Today

The decades-long fight against the mid-afternoon slump continues. You woke up this morning, sashayed to the nearest coffee shop to get your fix and skipped into your office with an iced coffee drink rattling in your hand. Now the ring of condensed water has been wiped away from your desk, it’s after lunch, and you’re running low on fuel – desperately low.
Before you dust off your mug and serve yourself a cup of the office Joe (and regret it), Starbucks wants you to know it’s got your back. Starting at 3 p.m. today, Starbucks celebrates its first summer happy hour with $3 grande frappuccinos.
To claim your free drink, just show your local barista that you downloaded the Starbucks app (you don’t have to be a member of the rewards program, but it helps). All grande-sized frappuccinos are eligible, from the summer-favorite S’mores Frapp’ to the ever-so-classic Café Vanilla Frapp’. Remember: you have plans for $3 frapps at 3.
Advertisement