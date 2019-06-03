Tyler C's Bachelorette Job Description Is, Um, Very Inaccurate

Tyler C. wasn't kidding when he said on The Bachelorette premiere that he's "not your average contractor." At the time, he was talking about his extreme love for dance, but he's also not your average general contractor because that's not his only job. Tyler C.'s Instagram shows that The Bachelorette contestant has a completely different hustle than he's touting on the show.
Tyler's ABC bio says he's a general contractor, and his intro video during the premiere showed him hammering and measuring away on a build site. His Instagram bio does say he builds custom homes, but it reveals a side gig of his as well: Tyler C. is also a model.
He's certainly not the first Bachelorette contestant to do modeling on the side or for a career. Peter Kraus from Rachel Lindsay's season did some modeling work, as did Jordan Kimball from Becca Kufrin's season. Nick Viall signed with Wilhelmina shortly after he first appeared on the franchise. And anyone who's not a professional model usually still models for sponsored Instagram posts about sunglasses and subscription boxes. (Turns out the only universal Right Reason for going on The Bachelor is #sponcon.)
According to his Instagram bio, Tyler has two agencies, one in New York and one in Miami. In New York, he's repped by Soul Artist MGMT. In Miami, he's repped by Next Model Management. Before The Bachelorette, which is when he started posting stills from the show, most of Tyler's pictures were professionally shot and most of them were shirtless.
The man is always. posing. Always.
In some of the photos he's "fixing a car" (posing under the hood without a shirt); he's modeling a suit (he's wearing tight slacks and no shirt while draping a blazer over his shoulder); and he's getting ready for a game of volleyball (he's seductively holding a volleyball while his shirt is pulled halfway up his torso). Take a look at the photos, he's certainly got some sort of Zoolander modeling look down. He's even modeling when he's eating pizza. Seriously.
Modeling wasn't Tyler's first career of choice, though. He used to be a pro football player before an injury made him change gears. According to his ABC bio, Tyler was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens (see below video of what we assume is a game day reel shoot — watch with the audio on if you want a chuckle), but a bad shoulder injury sidelined him permanently. That's presumably when he switched to contracting work and modeling.
There's no shame in any of those career paths, but since Tyler has mostly talked about being a contractor on the show, some fans may be surprised to see that his Instagram has a lot more going on than home-building photos. In fact, there's almost no reference to Tyler's day job. It's pretty much all football and then modeling (once football was over). And now? It's all Hannah and The Bachelorette.
And if Tyler follows the path of other Bachelor Nation alumni before him and goes full influencer with this new reality TV platform, at least he'll definitely know how to take a sponsored photo.
