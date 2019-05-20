But, something could change. Just because Lisa put the wheels in motion for Raquel to be a server, and thus a SURver, that doesn’t mean it has to still happen. Vanderpump Rules generally films in the summer from June to August. There is still time for the producers to decide that James and Raquel won’t fit in. During the reunion, James has had yelling matches with pretty much everyone, and the only people who even somewhat defended him are Tom, Ariana, and Lisa. After the reunion, there’s no way people like Jax, Brittany, Katie, and Stassi will want to film with James at all, so it will probably come down to how the dynamics of the show are layed out. If the producers allow James to be on the show, but without him filming with certain people, maybe it could work out.