Ben & Jerry's Has 4 New Summer Flavors & You Can Only Get Them In Stores

While you’re doing research on the best sun-block and surveying potential travel destinations, Ben & Jerry’s is getting ready for the hottest summer we’ve seen in a while by introducing four new ice cream flavors.
Ben & Jerry’s new lineup of scoop-shop-exclusives features the warm rich flavors of brown sugar, toffee, caramel, and nuts. Available only this summer, these new scoops are all about rich caramel and brown sugar flavors with enough crunch and swirls to keep you coming back for more.
Brown sugar ice cream is sure to pop up in ice-cream shops everywhere this summer, but in Toffee Break, crunchy almond brittle and gooey toffee caramel swirl reminds us why Ben & Jerry’s does it best.
Advertisement
For nut lovers, Nutty Caramel Swirl’s nougat ice cream is just rich enough to hold its own against peanut bits, fudge flakes, and a sticky caramel swirl. Last but not least, Caramel Crisp is a milk chocolate and caramel ice cream charged with caramel cups and crispy bits.
But because summer always demands a lighter, fruitier option, Pucker Up is making a comeback. For those of you who missed out on a chance to taste it last summer, Pucker Up is a tart swirl of raspberry and lemonade sorbets with sour sugar bits for added crunch.
Ice cream is to summer what hot chocolate is to winter. If sugary cream isn’t melting off a cone and onto your hand, are you even doing summer?
Advertisement