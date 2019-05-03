You get the Soul Stone by sacrificing a soul for a soul at Voramir's terrifying mountain altar, and then wake up in a pool with the stone in your hand, so how do you just... put it back? It’s not something you can exactly return to the same place you got it since it’s not like it has a designated place anywhere. Did Captain America just show up on Vormir and hand the stone back to Red Skull like, “here ya go, buddy”? The Time Stone can be handed back to the Ancient One, and the Tesseract can go back in a case, the Reality Stone/Aether can be... reinjected into Natalie Portman's Jane (yikes), but the Soul Stone can’t just be returned like an item you no longer want from Target. So are we supposed to assume Steve showed up and just threw it off the cliff where Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) died? I guess?