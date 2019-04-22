Unfortunately, Wall Street's elite fraternity isn't what Wags expects. In fact, he never makes it through the door. It's a set-up — Page Six is there to take pictures of him in make-up and a dress, the uniform of Kappa Beta Phi's newest recruits. "For you to endure the humiliation, Wagner, not of wearing a dress but of being an interloper, a trespasser," Mick Nussfaur (Michael Kostroff), the lawyer with whom Wags competed for a burial plot, says. Even the Grand Swipe (Robert O'Gorman), the fraternity's leader, is in on it.