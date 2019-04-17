Story from Food News

The First-Ever CBD Fast Food Item Is Here – And It's Only Available In One Place

Michelle Santiago Cortés
While government agencies fight over its place in our food, one thing is for certain: CBD is everywhere. What you might be surprised to hear is that CBD is making its fast food debut and it’s not in a milkshake, or a brownie, or even a can of sparkling water – it’s in a burger.
On April 20th, Carl Jr’s will test its CBD-infused Rocky Mountain High: Cheeseburger Delight in its Denver, Colorado location.The CBD in this historic burger is brought to you by Colorado-based Bluebird Botanicals.
The Cheeseburger Delight consists of two beef burger patties, pickled jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, crisscut fries and a special CBD-infused version of its classic Santa Fe sauce. Starting at 6:00 am, this special burger, festively-priced at $4.20, will be available until closing time on 4/20.
Advertisement
Related Stories
Lemon Glaze Is Back At Krispy Kreme
Game Of Thrones Oreos Are Finally Here
Best CBD Foods For Kim Kardashian's Baby Shower
According to Carl’s Jr’s Senior VP of marketing, this move to introduce CBD to the fast food world, “ties back to [Carls’ Jr.’s] core strategy of being the first to bring bold and unexpected flavors that are at the forefront of hot restaurant trends to a quick service menu.”
We know Kim Kardashian has come a long way from being a Carl’s Jr. model but perhaps this is one more menu item to keep in mind for her dream CBD-themed baby shower.
Advertisement

More from Food & Drinks

R29 Original Series