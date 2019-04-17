The First-Ever CBD Fast Food Item Is Here – And It's Only Available In One Place

While government agencies fight over its place in our food, one thing is for certain: CBD is everywhere. What you might be surprised to hear is that CBD is making its fast food debut and it’s not in a milkshake, or a brownie, or even a can of sparkling water – it’s in a burger.
On April 20th, Carl Jr’s will test its CBD-infused Rocky Mountain High: Cheeseburger Delight in its Denver, Colorado location.The CBD in this historic burger is brought to you by Colorado-based Bluebird Botanicals.
The Cheeseburger Delight consists of two beef burger patties, pickled jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, crisscut fries and a special CBD-infused version of its classic Santa Fe sauce. Starting at 6:00 am, this special burger, festively-priced at $4.20, will be available until closing time on 4/20.
4/20 only: We're dropping our Rocky Mountain High Cheese Burger Delight with CBD-infused Santa Fe sauce at one Denver location only. #rockymountainhigh pic.twitter.com/Ekk4f4r1YL— Carl’s Jr. (@CarlsJr) April 17, 2019
According to Carl’s Jr’s Senior VP of marketing, this move to introduce CBD to the fast food world, “ties back to [Carls’ Jr.’s] core strategy of being the first to bring bold and unexpected flavors that are at the forefront of hot restaurant trends to a quick service menu.”
We know Kim Kardashian has come a long way from being a Carl’s Jr. model but perhaps this is one more menu item to keep in mind for her dream CBD-themed baby shower.
