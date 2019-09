The film, starring Regina Hall, Issa Rae, and Marsai Martin, is about a woman who wakes up one day as as the 13-year-old version of herself. It sets itself apart from many age/body switch films with its diverse cast and theme of Black Girl Magic. One trope it does include is the unspoken but totally obvious bond between two employees. But in Little, it comes in the form of April’s (Rae) crush on her co-worker Preston (Tone Bell) . The app designer is unlike most tech savvy men we tend to see in media, in that he actively encourages April to pitch her ideas and get hers, rather than being threatened by her talent. But who is the man behind this charming, modern take on a male love interest? Meet actor Tone Bell , who is bound to have you crushing hard and laughing a little, too.