Bell had his first acting job in 2006 according to his IMDb page, but it’s possible that this is the first time you are learning about the funny man. Aside from Little, he has built a solid career starring in television comedies. The stand-up comedian and actor got his first big break with a 13-episode arc alongside Whitney Cummings on her self titled NBC comedy series. His first leading role came in 2014 when he starred with Kate Walsh in her short-lived NBC series Bad Judge. He then appeared in another NBC comedy the next year called Truth Be Told with Mark-Paul Gosselaar. Last year, Bell was a main cast member on Kathy Bates’s cannabis-centered comedy Disjoined.