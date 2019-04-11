Have you ever seen a workplace comedy, either on TV or in theaters, where two co-workers don’t have some kind of romantic spark between them? Well, I haven’t. So that’s why it only seems natural that this is one of the many connections exists in the fantasy comedy movie Little.
The film, starring Regina Hall, Issa Rae, and Marsai Martin, is about a woman who wakes up one day as as the 13-year-old version of herself. It sets itself apart from many age/body switch films with its diverse cast and theme of Black Girl Magic. One trope it does include is the unspoken but totally obvious bond between two employees. But in Little, it comes in the form of April’s (Rae) crush on her co-worker Preston (Tone Bell). The app designer is unlike most tech savvy men we tend to see in media, in that he actively encourages April to pitch her ideas and get hers, rather than being threatened by her talent. But who is the man behind this charming, modern take on a male love interest? Meet actor Tone Bell, who is bound to have you crushing hard and laughing a little, too.
How His Career Started
Bell had his first acting job in 2006 according to his IMDb page, but it’s possible that this is the first time you are learning about the funny man. Aside from Little, he has built a solid career starring in television comedies. The stand-up comedian and actor got his first big break with a 13-episode arc alongside Whitney Cummings on her self titled NBC comedy series. His first leading role came in 2014 when he starred with Kate Walsh in her short-lived NBC series Bad Judge. He then appeared in another NBC comedy the next year called Truth Be Told with Mark-Paul Gosselaar. Last year, Bell was a main cast member on Kathy Bates’s cannabis-centered comedy Disjoined.
He Is Living His Best Life on Fam
So far, 2019 is proving to be a very successful year for Bell. He reunited with Nina Dobrev, his co-star from the 2018 romantic comedy Dog Days, for the new CBS sitcom Fam which premiered in January. In the series, Dobrev and Bell play newly engaged couple Clem and Nick whose lives are turned upside down when Clem’s 16-year-old sister suddenly moves in with them. Like Bell’s connection with Rae’s character in Little, his chemistry with Dobrev in Fam is undeniable, proving his charismatic acting chops. In a recent interview with Variety, Dobrev spoke about working with Bell. “To be honest, I was still — despite the preparation and research — was still out of my element in many ways, but I was luck because Tone Bell was very supportive. He has held my hand and helped me throughout this process," she said.
You Can’t Cancel Him
In between his many comedic projects, he managed to find time to film his first comedy special for Showtime called Tone Bell: Can’t Cancel This. It aired in February and is currently streaming on the network’s website.
He Keeps His Social Media Very Professional and His Personal Life Private
Although Bell is very active on social media, it is hard to determine if he is in relationship. Bell has a very professional Instagram presence with posts mainly about Fam (including adorable snaps with Dobrev) and other projects he is currently working on. There are also a few pictures with his famous friends on his feed like Lil Rel, Marsai Martin, Pamela Adlon, and of course, Dobrev.
Bell's Twitter is mostly about keeping fans informed about new episodes, tour dates, and to also promote fellow artists and charitable causes, so maybe don't go looking for his live Tweeting on Emmys night.
Now that Bell has been exposed to an even bigger audience with Little, those feeds are likely about to get even busier.
