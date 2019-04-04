Why Cersei Missed Out On Game Of Thrones' Biggest Night

Lena Headey's absence from the Game Of Thrones premiere in NYC could have been the biggest spoiler of all. Does this mean Cersei is not part of the final season of the HBO show? Is she perhaps one of the many characters that will probably get killed off in the remaining six episodes? Or is Headey just sick? Thankfully (or not, depending on if you're Team Lannister or Team Stark), it's the latter.
While GOT favorites like Emilia Clarke and Maisie Williams roamed the red carpet outside Radio City Music Hall on Wednesday night, Headey was tucked in bed across the pond experiencing even more FOMO than you were.
"Gutted. Heartbroken and fucked off, still doesn’t cover my disappointment at not being able to travel to NYC for our final prem tonight," she captioned a selfie video on Instagram. "I fucking hate being sick and the timing of this is a shit bag. But .. S8 is the tits and so are all my cast mates and crew mates and creators... so RIDE FORTH INTO THE NIGHT AND CREATE MAYHEM ... Love you beauties."
Through the power of social media, she was still showered with love, including from her co-stars who I assume were covertly checking their phones as the first episode premiered in the theater.
"WE LOVE AND MISS YOU MAMMA ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Clarke commented. "you’re here in spirit!!!!!! ?????"
Headey wasn't the only missing member of the cast. While Kit Harington was present for the red carpet, he had to jet off before the premiere to continue rehearsing for his episode of Saturday Night Live this weekend. Judging by SNL's episode promo, however, it's just like being in GOT.
Meanwhile Headey should be thanking her lucky stars that it's just a cold that's keeping her down. Characters' fates in Game Of Thrones are usually much, much worse.
