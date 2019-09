Chicago’s top prosecutor, Kim Foxx, also wrote an op-ed in the Chicago Tribune about her office’s decision not to try Smollett’s case. She explained that although they decided not to pursue prosecution, Smollett is by no means exonerated in their investigation. In a scathing moment, Foxx explained that the evidence very much points to Smollett’s guilt. “There was considerable evidence...suggesting that portions of Smollett’s claims may have been untrue and that he had direct contact with his so-called attackers,” she wrote. “Claims by Smollett or others that the outcome of this case has ‘exonerated’ him or that he has been found innocent are simply wrong. He has not been exonerated; he has not been found innocent.”