We don’t see much of Sheila's Mr. Ball Legs during Season 1, and he’s gently tucked away in the freezer, because of course he is (He’s also in there with Loki’s Mr. Ball Legs, which Shiela has also kept). It isn’t until Season 2, when Joel and Sheila realize that another zombie, Ramona (Ramona Young), also has a Mr. Ball Legs in a cage. Also, Ramona’s the one who names him Mr. Ball Legs in the first place. She explains that he only sprouted legs because she left him on the counter for a few days.