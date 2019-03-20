Forget the record-breaking battle sequences — this is how Westeros should determine it's true ruler. Actress Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark on Game Of Thrones, was spotted at the New York Rangers vs. Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night not just by eagle-eyed fans, but by the entire stadium when she appeared on the jumbotron screen. What she did next would make Tyrion proud.
As soon as the 23-year-old noticed that all eyes were on her, she began chugging the cup of red wine in her hand. In less than five seconds — and a couple of dabs — Turner had downed her full glass to triumphant cheers.
"Send it for the starks," she captioned the video on Instagram.
Turner certainly has a lot of things to drink to. She and the rest of the cast have officially wrapped filming on GoT, and are now just waiting for the final season of the HBO show to drop this April. I'm certain we'll all be needing a glass of wine or two when we witness the final fates of the characters we've been following since 2011.
"At the end of the very last script, they read aloud, 'End of Game of Thrones.' As soon as they read that out, pretty much everyone burst into tears," Turner told The Hollywood Reporter about the final table read. "There was a standing ovation for [showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss]. We were all clapping and cheering. It was amazing."
Almost as amazing as chugging a glass of wine on a jumbotron.
