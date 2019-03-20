Update: The Jelly Belly Candy Company wants you to know that, "JELLY BELLY DOES NOT MANUFACTURE CBD JELLY BEANS." After news of Jelly Belly founder and creator, David Klein's foray into CBD jelly beans went viral, the candy company is distancing itself from Klein's latest project.
In a response to Klein's media attention, Jelly Belly clarified that it is currently not "pursuing the development of any CBD products at this time" and added that "according to the FDA, it is 'unlawful' and requires more pathways to legalization."
Klein has not been formally associated with Jelly Belly since he sold the trademark in 1980. He is selling his CBD jelly beans through his own independent candy company, Spectrum Confections.
This story was originally published on March 18th at 6:03 p.m.
With more than 100 flavors on the market, jelly beans can be made to taste like almost anything. But there's a new kind of jelly bean on the market and it's not your basic popcorn or vomit-flavored bean from the Harry Potter aisle of your local Borders bookstore (RIP). These new beans are so current and so on-trend that they come with their own dose of CBD.
David Klein first founded Jelly Belly back in 1976, but he continues to make history. According to USA Today, he recently announced a new line of CBD-infused jelly beans.
Spectrum Jelly Beans come in 38 assorted flavors and each bean is infused with 10mg of CBD. A sour version of the 38 flavors is also available and a select seven flavors are available sugar-free. The flavors include mango, spicy licorice, strawberry cheesecake, cinnamon, toasted marshmallow, and piña colada.
For now, you can only buy Klein’s CBD-infused jelly beans directly from his company Spectrum Confections. And there's a catch: You’re responsible for supplying your own lab-tested CBD and orders start at a minimum of 8,000 beans. Yet none of this seems to be an issue since Spectrum Confections' online store is already out of stock.
Jelly beans join a long list of snack foods that have been infused with the trendiest cannabinoid. In fact, CBD is turning into the Hello Kitty of 2019: CBD is in everything just like Hello Kitty could be found on everything from candy to beauty products. It shouldn’t be shocking if someone finds a way to bring us CBD-infused lunch boxes.
For now, we’re happy with going down the list of our favorite candy treats. Who do we call if we want to suggest CBD-infused candy canes for the holiday season?
