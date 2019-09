On June 6, 2000 Syed was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years for the murder of Lee. He and his supporters still maintain his innocence, including his new lawyer Justin Brown who tweeted on March 8, “We will not give up.” Syed’s supporters point to two letters addressed to him while he was in jail by McClain that seemingly provide him an alibi. In the first letter, dated March 1, 1999, McClain claimed that she and her boyfriend saw Syed at the library on January 13, 1999 which would have disputed the timeline that placed Syed with Lee at the same time. McClain urged Syed to call her in the letter, saying that she believed he could be innocent and that the Woodlawn Public Library’s surveillance system could prove their conversation happened.