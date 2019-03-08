Gayle King made history thanks to her interview with R. Kelly for calmly asking the important questions while the rapper's emotions were running high. She interrogated him about the accusations of sexual assault against him, including claims that he has been caught on video having sex with a minor and that he is holding women captive in his home. Even Fox's Jesse Watters was impressed by King — but any praise he had was negated by the fact that he thought King and Robin Roberts, another Black woman journalist, were the same person.
“He was acting like a child, throwing a tantrum and acting like he was the victim," Watters said on Fox News Wednesday afternoon. "Like, ‘you’re doing this to me,’ and taking no responsibility for himself. I agree, hats off to Gayle King for totally redeeming herself after the [Jussie] Smollett fiasco."
Record-scratch-freeze-frame etc. It was not King who interviewed Jussie Smollett back in February before police ended up believing he faked the alleged attack carried out against him — it was Robin Roberts. However, it was Watters' co-host Dana Perino who had to point that out.
Fox News' Dana Perino has to correct Jesse Watters after he says "hats off to Gayle King for totally redeeming herself after the Jussie Smollett fiasco." pic.twitter.com/xbZot8H0Yo— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 6, 2019
“That was not Gayle King,” Perino said, adding, “Robin Roberts did the Smollett interview."
Stephen Colbert asked King about that awkward moment when she appeared on The Late Show Wednesday night.
"I normally don't watch Fox News unless I'm curious to see what's going on, what other people are thinking," King explained, saying she was instead sent the offending clip. "I got [Perino's] email and I said, 'Hi, just wanted to thank you for...letting them know that we're two different people...Could you let the rest of your colleagues know that all black people do not look alike?'"
Perino apparently took this (well-deserved) zing in stride, and the two women briefly emailed back and forth.
"I hope to meet her one day because I thought that was very nice of her to do," King said.
Watch the clip below.
