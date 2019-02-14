Few actors could capture hearts the way longtime friends Adam Devine and Rebel Wilson captured America's when their characters first sloppily made out in Pitch Perfect 2. Now that they're romantic leads in the anti-rom-com rom-com Isn't It Romantic, where they just may reprise that epic chemistry. Wilson tells Refinery29 that Devine is basically her "work husband" and that "I think we just have a natural chemistry on screen, I guess from Pitch Perfect," but their history started long before the Aca-action. Like, literal years before the Anna Kendrick movie become a national sensation. As it turns out, Adam Devine and Rebel Wilson met back in 2011 when Devine landed Wilson a guest role on his show Workaholics.
Advertisement
The meeting clearly bonded them for life. Speaking to Refinery29 at the junket for Isn't It Romantic, Wilson could only say the nicest things about her longtime pal.
"I just think Adam is so cute and, just as a friend, I've loved watching him grow from when I first met him to now," she says, adding that she thinks he's "grown into to such a sensible, caring man. Not that he wasn't caring, but he was a bit of a party boy when I first met him and I just love the man he's kind of grown into and so proud of all the work that he's doing."
Here's how it all started, and all the times Devine and Wilson have worked together. (Spoiler: It's a lot):
2011 — The Workaholics Days
Wilson played Big Money Hustla in Workaholics Season 1, Episode 7. During her brief spot, she made out with Devine's character while they both sported white and black Juggalo face paint. Yep, the wild making out scenes started years before Bumper and Fat Amy existed in the movie sphere. Devine told SheKnows that the seconds-long Workaholics kissing scene took like 50 takes, so the two quickly became acquainted with one another.
2012 — Starring Together In Pitch Perfect
Shortly after, Devine and Wilson reunited in 2012's Pitch Perfect. They didn't make out this time, but it continued a trend of the duo appearing in projects together. "I’m hoping me and her just keep going down this path where once a year, we have a weird project together until we’re old people," DeVine told The Daily Beast in 2013. "It’s sort of a Richard Pryor and Gene Wilder situation where we just star in a 100 movies together."
Advertisement
2013 — Teaming Up On TV Again
According to the same Daily Beast article, Wilson returned the Workaholics casting favor to Devine by she landing him a cameo on her short-lived TV show Super Fun Night.
2015 — Becoming Love Interests In Pitch Perfect 2
When the sequel to the singing sensation hit theaters in 2015, it came with a new storyline for Devine and Wilson. This time, their characters would play love interests. But it was actually just the actors' natural chemistry that led to this decision, because Wilson's character was originally supposed to be with someone else. "They changed it just a few weeks before we started filming and thank god they did because Adam and I are mates and I can’t imagine anyone else," Wilson told Australia's News.com of getting to partner up with Devine's character.
2016 — Winning Best Kiss At The MTV Movie Awards
That sloppy Bumper and Fat Amy makeout in Pitch Perfect 2 earned Devine and Wilson the popcorn statue for Best Kiss. They promptly celebrated on stage with another dramatic kissing session.
2019 — Starring In A Rom-Com
The "strange chemistry," Wilson once told People magazine that she and Devine have paid off because they now star in Isn't It Romantic together, and Devine plays one of Wilson's leading man options. Devine told Hollywood Life that he was stoked to be back onscreen with Wilson for the film. "Me and Rebel love working with each other, and we have a great time on set,” he said. “We have known each other for so long, and it is kind of crazy that we have done so many projects together, and I think the stars are aligned for us to get to continue to make movies together.”
With that kind of support for each other, Wilson and Devine are seriously friendship goals.
Advertisement