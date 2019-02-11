Bachelor contestant Kirpa may not be getting the same amount of screen time as some of her fellow final rose hopefuls (prompting a "who?" from fans when she finally gets her first 1-on-1), but in real life she is killing the Bachelor Nation game. In fact, Kirpa’s Instagram contains multiple Bachelor-themed jokes in the captions that prove she’s not letting all the drama in the mansion get to her. And considering everything that’s gone down during Colton’s season so far, that’s a really impressive accomplishment.
Fans started taking more notice of Kirpa on The Bachelor last week when a mysterious Band Aid suddenly appeared on her chin without any explanation as to what had happened. Now, thanks to a deleted scene that ABC released shortly after the episode aired, viewers were able to learn that Kirpa fell on a slippery rock while attempting to take a selfie, making her quite possibly one of the most relatable Bachelor contestants in history. (Seriously, who among us hasn’t risked life and limb for our own selfie game?)
Something like that could’ve totally made the person in question feel embarrassed or even humiliated, but not Kirpa. Instead of hiding her head in the sand, she embraced the unfortunate incident with grace and a smile. She even went so far as to make a funny reference to it in the caption of a group photo she posted on Instagram.
“Who’s watCHINg the bachelor tonight?,” Kirpa wrote, accompanied by the highly appropriate hashtag #chinnychinchin. She also took it a step further by uploading the deleted scene in question, explaining how she came upon her mysterious injury in the first place. And yes, she made a point of laughing at the ridiculousness of it all. “PSA: selfies can be dangerous people. when trying to be extra af take necessary precautions,” she wrote in the caption.
When it comes to a show like The Bachelor, it can be easy to get caught up in the competition of it all and lose some perspective on yourself and what’s really important. Luckily, that doesn’t seem to be the case for Kirpa.
Yes, she’s there to try and find love, but she’s also willing to roll with the punches and chuckle at some of the absurdity that comes with something as wild as finding a potential husband on a reality show along the way. Basically, this girl’s got jokes and one can only hope she sticks around long enough to make a few more meme-able moments before the season is through.
