In just a few hours’ time Hollywood’s most talented musicians will make their way to the Staples Center in Los Angeles to celebrate the music industry’s most prestigious awards show of the year. Given all of the talented nominees and impressive lineup of performances scheduled to take place, it’s sure to be a must-see event. So, if you plan on tuning in, you may find yourself wondering how long the 2019 Grammy Awards are in order to map out your evening accordingly.
To this I say, buckle up, because it’s going to consume a significant portion of your day. Like many years prior, the Grammys is scheduled to be roughly three and a half hours long, starting at 8 p.m. EST and ending around 11:30 p.m. EST on CBS. It’s also important to consider that award ceremonies like this have a tendency to run a tad longer than expected, depending upon the length of everyone’s speeches and whether or not any technical difficulties arise (or, you know, if someone decides to pull a Kanye).
Advertisement
With that in mind, it’s possible the Grammys could potentially hit the four hour mark when all is said and done. On top of that, there’s also a ton of red carpet coverage to look forward to as well, including E! Live From the Red Carpet, which goes from 6 p.m. EST to 8 p.m. EST. Meanwhile, CBS will be featuring their own pre-show coverage from 7 p.m. EST to 8 p.m. EST. (And since it airs live across coasts, West Coast folks, be prepared to block out pretty much your entire afternoon.)
Put all of that together and you’re looking at possibly dedicating a total of six hours to the Grammys over the weekend. Sure, it may seem a little excessive, but before you think about writing the whole thing off, remember that the night is going to be chock-full of some of the best artists in the biz, so it’s (probably!) worth the time and energy. Not only is Alicia Keys hosting the night’s affairs, but the legendary Diana Ross will be performing, along with many other beloved singers, including Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Dan + Shay, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, and Kacey Musgraves.
However, there’s another reason why this year’s Grammys will prove to be particularly special. The awards show has officially increased the number of nominees from five to eight in all the major categories, including the Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist. That means the stakes are higher than ever to see your favorite musicians walk away with a coveted trophy by night’s end. So who will prove to be the biggest winner of the night? You’ll just have to watch and see for yourself how it all plays out.
Advertisement