Here's How To Get Free FroYo Today In Honor Of National Frozen Yogurt Day

Today is National Frozen Yogurt Day. It may seem completely nonsensical to observe a holiday dedicated to a frozen dessert at the start of one of the coldest months of the year, but honestly, food holidays are often nonsensical, and we're more than willing to celebrate them anyway. We're especially willing to honor Frozen Yogurt Day today because many FroYo chains across the country are offering deals and freebies.
Menchies:
In honor of National Frozen Yogurt Day Deal, Menchies is running a Buy One Get One FroYo deal.
In honor of National Frozen Yogurt Day Deal, Menchies is running a Buy One Get One FroYo deal.
Advertisement
Red Mango:
On this official day of FroYo, customers can get a $5 fill-up at participating Red Mango locations.
On this official day of FroYo, customers can get a $5 fill-up at participating Red Mango locations.
TCBY:
Participating TCBY locations nationwide will be giving out six-ounce FroYo serving for free today. Call your local TCBY to see if they're participating.
Participating TCBY locations nationwide will be giving out six-ounce FroYo serving for free today. Call your local TCBY to see if they're participating.
Yasso:
To celebrate National Frozen Yogurt Day, Yasso teamed up with P.J. Salvage to give one lucky winner a year supply of Yasso and two P.J. Salvage Lounge Sets. To enter, like this photo on Instagram, follow @yasso and @pjsalvage, and tag a friend. One comment equals one entry. The entry period will end at 12 p.m. EST on Thursday, February 7.
To celebrate National Frozen Yogurt Day, Yasso teamed up with P.J. Salvage to give one lucky winner a year supply of Yasso and two P.J. Salvage Lounge Sets. To enter, like this photo on Instagram, follow @yasso and @pjsalvage, and tag a friend. One comment equals one entry. The entry period will end at 12 p.m. EST on Thursday, February 7.
Yogurtland:
Today from 2 to 7 p.m., Yogurtland customers can take advantage of its special BOGO deal.
Today from 2 to 7 p.m., Yogurtland customers can take advantage of its special BOGO deal.
Yogurtology:
All day today, participating Yogurtology locations will be offering free 6-ounce FroYos.
All day today, participating Yogurtology locations will be offering free 6-ounce FroYos.
16 Handles:
National Frozen Yogurt Day is bringing a free three-ounce soft serve to every 16 Handles customers that have downloaded the chain's app.
National Frozen Yogurt Day is bringing a free three-ounce soft serve to every 16 Handles customers that have downloaded the chain's app.
Advertisement