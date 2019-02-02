You could also take this idea one step further, because — as with all good horror — it’s also a metaphor for the art world at large. Using the film’s moral consequences as a basis for its belief system, you can see the inference that art and its creation are tied up in the personal demons of the artist, for better or for worse. Here, it was decidedly for the worse, as demons were made literal in paint. But it can also be seen as allegory: after all, how many artistic works can you think of that have been ostensibly ruined by the dirty deeds of the creators themselves? (We won’t name names, but we’re sure you could list a few.) In Velvet Buzzsaw, the potential for wreckage is only compounded by the greed of those trying to exploit it.