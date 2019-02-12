While Jay’s ghostliness is a recurring them, the show, has yet to dig into his past — until this episode, where he earns a backstory, with his military history coming into play. First, there’s his buddy Ohls fighting for his honor at the jail — apparently, Jay was a vicious fighter in Korea — and then there’s his bouts with post-traumatic stress disorder. When a chair falls in a restaurant, he leaps to the floor, hiding from imagined gunfire. Earlier, he assumes that the knocking on his door is someone preparing to fire a musket. Then, after his interaction with Fauna, Jay goes to a Marines recruitment office to see if he can reenlist.