It's So Cold It Might Delay Your Favorite Shows

This week, an epic polar vortex plunged much of the United States into frigid temperatures. As of Wednesday, the Midwest is colder than Antarctica. If you're staying inside to avoid freezing temperatures, it's possible that you're kept company by a soothing new episode of your favorite TV show. Unfortunately, it's the awful weather that could affect how timely future new episodes are.
According to Deadline, the cold weather has temporarily halted production on several shows, specifically those that film in the Midwest.
That includes one of shows within Dick Wolf's "One Chicago" universe. Chicago P.D. has temporarily shut down production until the cold weather subsides. (And by "weather," we mean that temperatures are currently in the negative degrees. Yeah. It's bad.)
As for Chicago Fire and Chicago Med, which also film in the Windy City, they are able to continue production as they are filming on soundstages.
Fox show Proven Innocent has also shut down production due to the cold.
In addition, Empire also will not film this week due to the weather. The move comes shortly after Jussie Smollett was attacked in Chicago. The FBI is reportedly investigating the assault as a possible a hate crime.
Will the cold weather let up? Hopefully — but until then, stay inside, stay warm, and check out all the shows you've missed on Netflix in the meantime.
