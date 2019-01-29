Chris Harrison really did just make this the most dramatic season ever, because he mixed up two of the contestants' names. Not any two contestants, either. Chris Harrison called Hannah B., "Caelynn," on The Bachelor, and since those two have been feuding ever since the show started it made the moment even wilder. Fans immediately jumped on the moment, joking and making memes about how Harrison messed up.
I mean, he is in his 23rd season of The Bachelor and his 37th season if you count The Bachelorette too. Add in Bachelor in Paradise, Bachelor Pad, and Winter Games and Harrison has been doing this gig for a loooong time. After what's been basically 37 Laurens, 28 Beccas, 15 Kevins, and a whole bunch of Bretts — can you blame the host for saying the wrong name? He probably just DGAF anymore. I mean, last week it looked like Colton woke him up from a nap last week to get advice. Harrison is chilling, y'all.
Of course, not everyone believed it was a coincidence that Harrison just happened to call Hannah the name of her house enemy. And so many a meme was born. Leave it to Harrison to set Twitter ablaze mere moments after the show started — and all with a simple name flub.
There Were Memes About His Laid-Back Attitude
Chris Harrison: What do you think, Caelynn?— ShesAllBach (@ShesAllBach) January 29, 2019
Hannah: Um, my name is actually Hannah.
Chris Harrison: Potato, potah-toe#TheBachelor
Chris Harrison: Caelynn how was yesterday for you.— Lisa Davidson (@TorontoFitmom) January 29, 2019
Hannah: well I’m Hannah
Chris Harrison: #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/O2hUOJTTg6
He DGAF.
People Compared Harrison To Steve Harvey
5 seconds into the new episode and Chris Harrison already pulled a Steve Harvey with the pageant girls... how appropriate #TheBachelor— Bachelor[ette] (@CheersToTheRose) January 29, 2019
Chris Harrison to Hannah B: “Caelynn how are you feeling?”— The Hungry Games (@coltonsroses) January 29, 2019
Hannah B: “actually...it’s Hannah”
Steve Harvey mistake or producers playing games? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/icefh6ay5Z
Harvey was the original pageant contestant name mixer-upper.
People Joked That Host Knew What He Was Doing
Chris Harrison prepping to “accidentally” call Hannah B the wrong name like... #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/w7dWV424XT— Bach Bracket (@bachbrack) January 29, 2019
Chris Harrison walking into the room knowing he’s going to pretend to get Hannah B. And Caeylnn confused. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/XQjVCHwkzk— Laige Pindsey ? (@iironicaa) January 29, 2019
Chris Harrison deserves a damn Oscar nomination for pretending to not know Hannah’s name. @chrisbharrison ? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/3D1aHm2Afk— Julie (@RantingJulie) January 29, 2019
It was a wild coincidence at the very least.
Harrison Certainly Brought The Drama, Unintentionally Or Not
2 seconds into the episode and Chris Harrison already mixed up Hannah B and Caelynn...the drama???#TheBachelor #Bachelor pic.twitter.com/7CJApoGJ8Z— Emani Payne (@EmaniPayneTV) January 29, 2019
Chris Harrison already stirring the pot. I’m here for it #thebachelor— Leigh Hubbard (@leigh_hubbard18) January 29, 2019
Chris Harrison calling Hannah B. Caelynn just made this the most dramatic season yet #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/m4rRrf5i4J— Mataya Carson (@Mataya13) January 29, 2019
Most dramatic season ever is right.
Hannah's Face In That Moment, Though
Hannah B after Chris Harrison called her Caelynn #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/QlHoQxb1Nh— Proud Marlin (@proudmarlin) January 29, 2019
Poor Hannah.
Some Memes Acknowledged That It's Hard To Keep All The Names Straight
Chris Harrison mixing up the girls’ names is ALL OF US! #TheBachelor— Logan Again (@sloganagain) January 29, 2019
There are a lot of contestants, OK?
You Could Practically Hear The Producers' Glee
Y'all know #TheBachelor producers when Chris Harrison called Hannah B. Caelynn were all like pic.twitter.com/BE3a7b5CO5— AcceptThisRose.com (@IWatchBachelor) January 29, 2019
The producers when Chris Harrison said the wrong name #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/VSuW6iVHa7— H R (@KtyKty_MeowMeow) January 29, 2019
And The Second Hand-Awkwardness Was High
Chris Harrison calling Hannah B Caelynn on week FOUR pic.twitter.com/EHyzwBXaDG— Linds (@delaney_lindsay) January 29, 2019
When Chris Harrison calls Hannah B. by the name of Caelynn. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/gU4xewGLEX— Tess Dafler (@TessDafler) January 29, 2019
Nothing like an Office meme to illustrate exactly how the audience felt. But, hey, at least Harrison didn't call out the wrong name at the rose ceremony like Bachelor Jesse Palmer. Talk about a facepalm moment.
