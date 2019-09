I mean, he is in his 23rd season of The Bachelor and his 37th season if you count The Bachelorette too. Add in Bachelor in Paradise, Bachelor Pad, and Winter Games and Harrison has been doing this gig for a loooong time. After what's been basically 37 Laurens, 28 Beccas, 15 Kevins, and a whole bunch of Bretts — can you blame the host for saying the wrong name? He probably just DGAF anymore. I mean, last week it looked like Colton woke him up from a nap last week to get advice. Harrison is chilling, y'all.