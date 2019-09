There are so many British shows that have become popular in the States thanks to Netflix (thank you, by the way, for The Bodyguard, Netflix). Now, worldwide viewers can add another show to their Watch List with BBC Two’s Black Earth Rising . The show stars Michaela Coel and John Goodman and has received high praise since its September premiere in the U.K. It has an 86 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and received five stars with The Guardian , who even put it at number 8 on their Best TV Shows of 2018 list. Now a whole new crop of viewers are stepping into this series that is a thriller and political drama rolled into one. But for fans who've already devoured the series, is Black Earth Rising season 2 something we can look forward to? Well, it might not happen, but don't stress too much: that may have been the plan all along.