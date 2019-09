Actors often embody people who are nothing like them — that's why it's called acting, after all. But it helps when you can identify with your character, which is exactly what Brennin Hunt, who plays Roger in Rent: Live can do. In the play, Roger is a struggling musician who wants to write one great song so he can leave some kind of legacy before he dies. And although Hunt can't relate to Roger's medical struggles in the play (Roger has HIV so his mortality is at the forefront of the character's mind), Hunt does know a thing or two about working to write a song great enough to leave his mark on the industry. Hunt's been in the industry for years, finding moderate success but never quite finding his way to the top. You may know Hunt from his short stint on the U.S. version of The X Factor in 2011 or from his 2015 guest role on an episode of Nashville. Of course, you'll be forgive if Rent: Live is the first time you've seen him.