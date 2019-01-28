If you saw that group photo of Colton looking very tall compared to his Bachelor contestants, you wouldn't be wrong in thinking he's one of the tallest Bachelors yet. The ladies pulled out all the stops with long gowns and heels for the premiere, and the former NFL player still towered above them. But it's hard not to be shorter than the show's third-tallest Bachelor. (Well, he ties for that spot, anyway, with two other men, who also ring in at a height of 6'3" like Colton.)
Yes, Colton is six-foot-three and not even the tallest Bachelor ever. The tallest leading man was actually 6'5" and there are two Bachelors who tower above Colton at 6'4".
But not every leading man on the ABC series is certifiably tall, despite the prevalence of tree-like leading men. There are even a few who fell under the six foot range that the show's been pretty consistent about since Season 19.
Click through to see how Colton ranks in height compared to the previous 22 Bachelors.