Shameless fans have been following the shenanigans and emotional ups and downs of the Gallagher family and friends for over 8 years and 103 episodes. It’s not quite the length of the viral #10YearChallenge, but the Shameless cast has certainly changed since the show premiered in 2011.
The Showtime drama returns for the final seven episodes of its ninth season on January 20. But, be warned, you might need a box full of tissues for the final episodes. Viewers will have to say goodbye to Emmy Rossum as Fiona Gallagher, the tenacious matriarch of the family, in the season finale which will double as Rossum’s farewell. Rossum surprised Shameless fans by announcing her upcoming departure before the season began. Shortly after, Cameron Monaghan also revealed this season would include his last appearance as Ian Gallagher.
Before we have to experience the pain and loss of losing an incomparable television character and another beloved Gallagher, let’s look back at the Shameless cast and their journeys from season 1 until now and remember all the crazy storylines they have been through.