This Is What Ja Rule Has Been Up To Since Fyre Festival Failed

Considering that he’s one of the co-founders of the failed music festival that imploded all over social media in 2017, you’d think that after Fyre Festival, Ja Rule would be just as much of a story as his fellow co-founder Billy McFarland. But the rapper, whose real name is Jeffrey Atkins, played a smaller part in the media storm that followed the festival and in the new rival Fyre documentaries, currently streaming on Hulu and Netflix (at least compared to McFarland). His Fyre Festival co-founder is currently serving a six year sentence in prison for fraud, but Ja Rule has moved on, mostly. In 2017, he tweeted a statement shortly after the event claiming that he was not responsible for the fiasco (a statement he continues to stands by). Later, in September of 2018, before McFarland went to prison, Ja Rule told Revolt TV that the idea for Fyre Festival, the “luxury” music festival that became one of the biggest pop culture fails of 2017, was “beyond brilliant ” and that he is “not ashamed of Fyre at all.”