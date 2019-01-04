8-Year-Old Actress Brooklynn Prince Is Already Directing Her First Movie

Brooklynn Prince is pursuing her dream right in front of our eyes. The 8-year-old already stunned as Moonee in The Florida Project, but as she told The Cut back in October, she also wants to direct. Now, with the help of The Florida Project director Sean Baker, she’s creating her first short film, Colours.
“My dream of directing started on The Florida Project,” Prince wrote in an Instagram post about the short film. “I loved watching Sean work and was inspired by his patience, vision, and creativity. Since then my dream was to become one of the youngest directors of all time. Today my journey as a director begins. Thank you to my friend and mentor, Sean Baker for believing in me, and to the amazing crew and cast. I hope to make you all very proud. I can't wait for the world to see Colours.”
Just because Prince is young doesn't mean she's not pulling out all the stops. Baker posted a photo of the crew location scouting on Twitter, because this is serious showbusiness.
Location scouting for @thebrooklynnk’s directorial debut. A short called Colours. She writes, stars and directs and oh... she’s 8 years old. pic.twitter.com/rKJMh81ilP— sean baker (@Lilfilm) January 3, 2019
It's been just over one day of filming, and actress Kaylah Nuñez Zander has already documented enough cuteness to fill several short films. Prince is already a pro on the set, captured doing her best "director" impression behind the camera as well as giving genuine and thoughtful feedback to her actors.
"Floria Sigismondi was a director on The Turning, one of my movies," Prince previously told The Cut about her inspiration to direct. "She just showed me that I could be anything I wanted, it didn’t really matter what kind of person you were. People will be like, 'Oh, this little girl wants to become a director and have a movie, how sweet!' And once it comes out, they’re going to be like, 'Oh, this girl’s legit.'"
Prince writes, stars, and directs the short so when it comes out, remember — this girl is legit times three.
