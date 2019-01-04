8-Year-Old Actress Brooklynn Prince Is Already Directing Her First Movie

View this post on Instagram

My dream of directing started on The Florida Project. ? I loved watching Sean work and was inspired by his patience, vision, and creativity. Since then my dream was to become one of the youngest directors of all time. ?Today my journey as a director begins. Thank you to my friend and mentor, Sean Baker for believing in me, and to the amazing crew and cast. I hope to make you all very proud. I can't wait for the world to see Colours. ??? Big Thanks to: @curatedbyfb @sammobeanhead @alexcocofyi @booneeb Dreams come true. ???? #Godisgood #herstory