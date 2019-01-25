At first glance, Thursday night's episode of Grey's Anatomy, "Help, I'm Alive," was pretty meh. Patients came in needing help. The doctors attempted to save lives. Some patients made it through surgery, while others did not. Pretty standard in this wing of the hospital, though little moments of conflict and confrontation revealed that the drama on Grey's is only just beginning.
Now that Teddy's (Kim Raver) pregnancy is out in the open, the question on everyone's mind is just how Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) will all work together. It definitely won't be easy, as evidenced by Teddy and Owen's rather loud argument right by the nurse's station at the episode's beginning.
Owen still can't get over the fact that it's taken Teddy weeks to say something about the baby. Teddy snaps back, making clear that if Owen didn't always move on so quickly from woman-to-woman (he really does) she would have. True story: when Teddy first arrived in Seattle she was all-in to tell Owen, but upon seeing the cushy family he'd built with Amelia she understandably refrained out of fear.
In the end, the real victim in this back-and-forth love triangle that's been going on
way too long is Amelia. Even worse, she had to watch Owen and Teddy's screaming match, where the former called his relationship with her a "crap situation." In the end though, things worked out for these two. After Owen passes out in the O.R., he and Teddy have a heart-to-heart. He decides to give her his job. That's right. The new Chief of Trauma is Teddy. He makes it clear that he wants to be there for her and the baby, but just as a co-parent. Owen wants to be with Amelia and after finally telling her that, they reconcile. Alls well that ends well I guess.
For Catherine (Debbie Allen), Richard (James Pickens Jr.) and Jackson (Jesse Williams), things might not end so well. Catherine still hasn't told her husband and son that she's got a tumor on her spine. Thanks to Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Maggie (Kelly McCreary) though, they know and they aren't happy. Catherine tries to go on with her life as normally as possible – performing surgeries per usual – but Richard and Jackson just won't let her be.
The tension comes to a head at the episode's end where both men express how hurt they are. Poor Catherine reveals that she didn't want to say anything because that would've made having the tumor real, something she just wasn't ready to admit. Next week's preview shows that she'll be going into surgery and things don't look promising. Grey's has killed off a lot of great characters over the years and if Catherine is next, I'm starting a Change.org petition against this show stat.
In other hospital news...
- Tom (Greg Germann) has got his eyes on yet another doctor – Teddy. Just when things were about to get better for Owen and Amelia. Because let's be honest, Tom courting Teddy will no doubt throw a wrench in their relationship.
- Maggie and Jackson's relationship is still on the rocks. Given Catherine's condition, this is not really a surprise.
- New man, new Glasses (Jake Borelli.) Actually, he prefers to be called Dr. Schmidt now. Grey Sloan's intern from planet Weird finally steps into his power after taking care of Owen after the O.R fiasco. For the first time he's not just the clumsy klutz that somehow made it out of medical school. Instead, he reminds all his haters that he's a real doctor too. Schmidt, with his newfound confidence, even ditches his namesake glasses!
- Bailey (Chandra Wilson) is in therapy trying to get a handle on her mental health and crumbling relationship. Speaking of her relationship, another week goes by and still no Ben (Jason George). We don't even really mention his name anymore, which can only spell trouble.
- Meredith's love life is still in influx, though in this episode Link (Chris Carmack) takes the lead over DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti). When DeLuca was forced to step in for Owen during surgery, Link was able to swoop in and sweep Mer off her feet by volunteering to help her throw a birthday party for Bailey (the son, not the doctor.) Who's endgame for Mer? With Link's latest move, we are no longer sure.
