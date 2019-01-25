In the end, the real victim in this back-and-forth love triangle that's been going on way too long is Amelia. Even worse, she had to watch Owen and Teddy's screaming match, where the former called his relationship with her a "crap situation." In the end though, things worked out for these two. After Owen passes out in the O.R., he and Teddy have a heart-to-heart. He decides to give her his job. That's right. The new Chief of Trauma is Teddy. He makes it clear that he wants to be there for her and the baby, but just as a co-parent. Owen wants to be with Amelia and after finally telling her that, they reconcile. Alls well that ends well I guess.