Oprah Gave Busy Phillips The Best Christmas Gift Ever

A warning: whatever gifts you receive for the holidays will pale in comparison to this stunt. Because you can get a Nintendo Switch, or a Sephora gift card, or pajamas – but you probably can't get what Oprah gave Busy Philipps on last night's episode of Busy Tonight: a phone call from Oprah herself.
Philipps has been desperately hoping for this moment. On the first night of her show, Philipps pointed out a yellow phone reserved only for calls from Oprah. Finally, that Very Special Phone rang — and Philipps completely lost it. She immediately burst into tears.
"I'm just calling to see if this doggone phone works," Oprah said. The two proceeded to have a conversation about Harvest Day, a tradition for Oprah, when she picks vegetables from her massive garden in Maui. Philipps wiped away tears while talking about the salad Oprah was going to make.
The highlight of the call came when Oprah extended an invitation for Philipps to "come see [her] sometime," and Philipps couldn't restrain from shouting back, "I would love that." Who knows? Maybe Oprah will come to Busy Tonight next.
After Oprah hung up, Philipps revealed the call was a complete surprise — hence the tears. "It's been a wild time in everybody's lives. And that was really nice," she said, her voice cracking.
Our suspicions are confirmed: even celebrities are not immune to being starstruck by Oprah. Philipps' unbridled joy is infectious. This is a video worth saving for a mood-boost on gloomy days.
