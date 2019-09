Inside The Company That Wants To Be The Casper Of Bathroom Makeovers

In terms of scary, real-world adult things, second only to purchasing a home is renovating it. For those of us not well-versed in the minutia of tile and trim and fixtures (which, let's be real, is most of us), it's a beyond intimidating task, compounded by the fact that contractors can be non-communicative at best and dishonest at worst. But what if you could go online, choose from a range of pre-developed renovation templates, get an instant price estimate, and have a company ensure you'll get a professional who knows what they're doing — you know, just like you can with tasks ranging from finding a good doctor to picking out a cute prom dress? In the great tradition of whole-industry disruption, that's the idea behind Block , which launches today in New York and New Jersey.