Thousands Sign Petition Against Ted Baker CEO For Harassment

"The general feeling inside Ted Baker is that there's no official way to address the issue of harassment. That's why we (as staff) are running this campaign," wrote staff members on the petition addressed to board directors of Ted Baker. "I’ve seen the CEO ask young female members of staff to sit on his knee, cuddle him, or let him massage their ears. I went to HR with a complaint and was told ‘that’s just what Ray’s like’. The owner regularly makes sexual innuendos at staff, he stroke people’s necks, he took off his shirt on one occasion and talked about his sex life."