Sandra Bland's Sisters On The Real Power Of Saying Her Name

What The Life & Death Of Sandra Bland makes very clear is that she should have never been arrested in the first place. She ended up in the place of her own untimely death due to the fragile ego of a police officer who likely saw so many Black faces before Sandra’s that were labeled as volatile, criminal, and dangerous. Saying the names of Black people — especially those at the intersections of gender, class, and sexuality-based oppression — means telling the story of their full humanity. It means talking about what a great aunt they were to their niece; how excited they were to finally find a job in their field after being an unemployed millennial; and how they only wanted to educate and unite people across racial lines. That’s the story of Sandra Bland that needs to be told alongside the narrative about her death. Thankfully, Cooper and Needham won’t let any of us ignore it.