Sandra Bland's Sisters On The Real Power Of Saying Her Name

Bland was pulled over by Officer Brian Encinia in Prairie View, TX for failure to signal a lane change on July 10, 2015. According to dashcam footage of the traffic stop, Officer Encinia became agitated and violently pulled Bland out of her car. Despite quickly handcuffing her, he arrested her for assaulting a public servant. On July 13, 2015, Bland was found hanging in her cell in the Waller County Jail. Her death was ruled a suicide, and in the aftermath no one was held accountable for her arrest or death. Officer Encinia was charged with perjury, but a judge later overturned the charge. If you’ve heard her name, you’ve probably been prompted to — via hashtag, chant, or speech – say her name. Bland’s death sparked national outrage, with many people protesting her arrest, questioning her cause of death, and calling out the racial undertones of the whole ordeal. "Say Her Name" became the official rallying cry of those in support of Bland and other women that have been killed in state custody or at the hands of state-sanctioned violence.