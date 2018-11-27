José Andrés Could Be The First Chef To Win The Nobel Peace Prize

Chef José Andrés doesn't just cook delicious food, he's also an activist, and the founder of the non-profit World Central Kitchen. The WCK distributes food to areas touched by natural disasters. And for his humanitarianism, he's been nominated for a Nobel Prize.
Rep. John Delaney (D-MD) nominated Andrés for the ultra-prestigious award, reports the Washington Post. When the Post reached out to Andrés to inform him of the nomination, his response was pretty priceless. "Oh, wow," he told reporter Tim Carman. "They nominate everybody. In the end, you see that food every day is having a bigger impact."
Eater notes that, were Andrés to win the award, he would be the first chef to win the Peace Prize.
Through the World Central Kitchen, Andrés has distributed millions of hot meals to survivors of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. He's also fiercely condemned the federal government's inadequate response to the crisis. "There is no urgency in the government response to this humanitarian crisis," he said at the time.
In his nomination, Rep. Delaney wrote: "Because of Mr. Andrés’s work, millions of people have been fed. This is the most basic human need and Mr. Andrés has proven to be world-class in this essential humanitarian field. With an incredible spirit and an innovative mind, Mr. Andrés is solving one of the world’s ancient problems and supplying world leaders with a new road map to provide more effective disaster relief in the future." The 2018 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced in October 2019.
