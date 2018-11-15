Everything We Know About Dumbledore & Grindelwald’s Complicated Relationship

Dumbledore was born in the summer of 1881 to Kendra and Percival Dumbledore and grew up in Godric's Hollow — the same place where Harry Potter was later born — with his sister Ariana and brother Aberforth before attending Hogwarts. Grindelwald was believed to have been born a few years later, around 1883, and went on to attend Durmstrang Institute. He was later expelled when he was 16 for performing "twisted experiments."