When 19-year-old Sandi Tan embarked on her first feature film in 1992, she had no idea it would be an ordeal that would haunt her for the rest of her life. She made the film with two friends, as well as her mentor, Georges Cardona. Shirkers, the new documentary on Netflix and the name of said film, tells the story of that summer, and what happened after Cardona disappeared with all of the footage.