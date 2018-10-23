Ryan Murphy Shares His 4-Year-Old Son Is Battling Cancer

Ryan Murphy revealed on Instagram yesterday that his son, Ford Murphy, has struggled with cancer for the past two years. Today, Murphy said, his son is "thriving." Murphy shared the post to commemorate the anniversary of Ford's diagnosis. Ford, who is now four, was diagnosed with a neuroblastoma when he was two years old.
"Two years ago, this sweet little innocent boy with a deep belly laugh and an obsession with Monster Trucks was diagnosed with neuroblastoma…an often fatal pediatric cancer," Murphy wrote alongside a photo of a chipper Ford. (In the photo, Ford is riding a pony.) In honor of his son, Murphy added that he and his family, including husband David Miller, would be donating $10 million to Children's Hospital Los Angeles.
Advertisement
Children's Hospital Los Angeles is a nonprofit institution that provides care to children with critical conditions. The hospital has a number of high-profile supporters, including late night host Jimmy Kimmel. Last night was actually the annual Children's Hospital LA gala, at which Kimmel and wife Molly McNearney gifted the hospital $1 million, according to the LA Times. Kimmel's son Billy Kimmel, who suffered a major heart condition after birth, was treated at Children's Hospital. Kimmel has previously lauded the hospital on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
See the full Instagram post from Murphy, below.
View this post on Instagram
I’d like you to meet Ford Theodore Miller Murphy. Today is a big day in his and our family’s lives. Two years ago, this sweet little innocent boy with a deep belly laugh and an obsession with Monster Trucks was diagnosed with neuroblastoma…an often fatal pediatric cancer. Ford’s cancer — an abdominal tumor the size of a tennis ball — was found during a normal check up by his brilliant pediatrician Dr. Lauren Crosby @drlaurencrosby. From there, Ford has undergone a huge surgery and several difficult procedures. My better half, David Miller, was a rock through this — strong and patient and loving (I was always a trembling wreck). Ford was strong as well, and today he is thriving. He just celebrated his fourth birthday, a milestone we are all so thrilled about. Ford is doing so well because of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles @childrensla. Today at the hospital we are donating a wing in tribute to Ford and our family is making a gift of $10 million dollars so that other children can experience the love and care of this exceptional facility. No child is turned away at Children’s Hospital. We are so honored and lucky to contribute, and encourage everybody who can to do the same. We love you, Ford. ? credit: @dcmphoto.biz
Advertisement