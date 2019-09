This is the story of the way the film, which existed in a kind of limbo, haunted each of its makers for the rest of their lives, and how, after many, many years they finally got it back. In the clip from the Netflix documentary below, premiering exclusively on Refinery29, we hear the voice of Cardona, the teacher who swept Tan away with exaggerated claims of his Hollywood influence. Cardona disappeared with all Tan's hard work when he realized his protégé was perhaps becoming more successful than he was.