Ryan Gosling’s Kids Think He’s An Astronaut, Not An Actor, Now

As if being an actor wasn’t enough, Ryan Gosling’s daughters are now convinced that he's an astronaut!
The actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday to promote his oddly controversial new film, First Man. Gosling will star in the film as astronaut Neil Armstrong. Gosling revealed that his daughters — Amada, 2 and Esmerelda, 4 — visited him on-set while the actor was filming in a spacesuit. “My oldest said the other day — she pointed to the moon — she was like, ‘That’s where you work, right?'”
Gosling’s partner, Eva Mendes, cosigned this story in September. The actress told ET that her children loved visiting the set, and really did believe their father was an astronaut.
“We haven’t corrected them,” said Mendes.
Watch the full clip of Gosling on Kimmel, below.
